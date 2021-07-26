Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $247.13 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

