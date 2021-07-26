eosDAC (EOSDAC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22,120.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $22,120.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars.

