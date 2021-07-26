EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

EQT opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

