Equinor ASA (EQNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect Equinor ASA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $19.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.59.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

