Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,240 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 112,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

