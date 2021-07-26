Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.77 and a 52 week high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

