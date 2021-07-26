Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 107,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,490,589 shares.The stock last traded at $6.68 and had previously closed at $6.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

