Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Banner Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Banner in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $52.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Banner has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.54.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Banner by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Banner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banner by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

