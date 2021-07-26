Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 23.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 420,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 55,006 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

