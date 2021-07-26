Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HPK opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

