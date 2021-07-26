Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ICON Public Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $218.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $234.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

