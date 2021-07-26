Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumos Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.14) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

LUMO stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.