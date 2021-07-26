Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Methanex Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.