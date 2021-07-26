Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.00.

DPZ opened at $525.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.07. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.