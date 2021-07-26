Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heritage Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Heritage Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $22.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.87. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $571,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.