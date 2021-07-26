Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $26.58 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

