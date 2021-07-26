Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $50.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.15. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after buying an additional 4,156,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $357,664,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,640 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

