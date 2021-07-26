Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zynga Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynga in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.45 on Monday. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,183 shares in the company, valued at $119,769.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,122,408 shares of company stock worth $33,787,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

