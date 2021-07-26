Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 26th (ARE, AVA, BCSF, BLBD, BMA, BPRN, BRMK, BTRS, DPW, IFC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 26th:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has a C$20.09 target price on the stock.

Get Aecon Group Inc alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) was given a C$20.09 price target by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada.

Avista (NYSE:AVA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has a C$168.21 price target on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €139.00 ($163.53) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$41.05 price target on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has a C$27.62 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.