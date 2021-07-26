Equitrans Midstream Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,264. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

