Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287,152 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.34% of Equity Commonwealth worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQC. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

