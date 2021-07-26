Essentia Market Cap Hits $2.45 Million (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $340,749.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

