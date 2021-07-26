Ethereum Gold Trading Up 52.7% Over Last Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 52.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $344,804.23 and $13.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00818095 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars.

