Ethverse (ETHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $998,110.29

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $998,110.29 and approximately $165,678.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethverse has traded 400.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,305,856 coins and its circulating supply is 8,215,682 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

