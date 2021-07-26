EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $5,575.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EUNO has traded 65.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.40 or 0.01102073 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,268,216,598 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

