Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $121.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.75. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $63.84 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

