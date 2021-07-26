Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post sales of $84.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.08 million and the lowest is $79.50 million. Euronav posted sales of $404.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $497.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $530.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $821.23 million, with estimates ranging from $727.90 million to $888.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million.

EURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Euronav stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $43,639,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Euronav by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 994,505 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $6,962,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Euronav by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after buying an additional 663,771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Euronav by 7,306,600.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 584,528 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

