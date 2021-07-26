EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 17.60 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 16.01 and a 52-week high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

