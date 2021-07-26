EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.00.

EVCM opened at 17.60 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 16.01 and a 1 year high of 21.00.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

