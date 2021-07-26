EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.00.
EVCM opened at 17.60 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 16.01 and a 1 year high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.