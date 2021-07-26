EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.00.
Shares of EVCM stock opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 16.01 and a 1-year high of 21.00.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
