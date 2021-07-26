EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.00.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 16.01 and a 1-year high of 21.00.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

