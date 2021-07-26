EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.00.

Shares of EVCM opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 16.01 and a 12 month high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

