EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.00.
Shares of EVCM opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 16.01 and a 12 month high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.