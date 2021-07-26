Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE remained flat at $$14.23 during trading on Monday. 36,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,537. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.