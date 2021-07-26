Everest Price Tops $0.25 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. Everest has a market cap of $29.34 million and $359,235.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everest has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00103734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00129700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,888.30 or 0.99543574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00819853 BTC.

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

