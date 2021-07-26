EverQuote (EVER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect EverQuote to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVER stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. EverQuote has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $849.98 million, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.69.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,825.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

