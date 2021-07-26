Evolution AB (publ)’s (EVVTY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EVVTY. DNB Markets upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EVVTY traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,692. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.75.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

