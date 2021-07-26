Evolution AB (publ)’s (EVVTY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EVVTY. DNB Markets upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EVVTY traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,692. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.75.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

