Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,199 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.06% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $33,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

