Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Exact Sciences worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $5.80 on Monday, hitting $112.15. 23,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,930. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

