Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Excellon Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on Excellon Resources from C$5.80 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Excellon Resources stock opened at C$2.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a market cap of C$94.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$12.39 million during the quarter.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.