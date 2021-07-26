ExclusiveCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $593.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $639,836.58 and approximately $593.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001527 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000187 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007853 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

