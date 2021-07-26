Exeedme (XED) Tops One Day Volume of $367,363.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $367,363.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00113305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00132864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,219.16 or 1.00393750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00815987 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,767,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

