Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $43.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.16. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $59.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,986,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,678,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

