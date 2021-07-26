F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.680-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.71. The company had a trading volume of 45,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $89,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

