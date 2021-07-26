F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.95 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.680-$2.800 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.29.
F5 Networks stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.62. 1,021,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.09.
In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.