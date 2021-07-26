F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.95 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.680-$2.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.29.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.62. 1,021,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.