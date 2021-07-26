Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $373.02. The company had a trading volume of 146,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,426. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $375.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,325,170 shares of company stock worth $773,598,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.