Factorial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Parsons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Parsons by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Parsons by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 63,165 shares during the period.

PSN opened at $39.24 on Monday. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

