Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 10,022.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned 5.91% of Group 1 Automotive worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $169.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.90. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.60.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

