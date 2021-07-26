Factorial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.13. The stock had a trading volume of 137,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.91.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

