Factorial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,706,000 after acquiring an additional 472,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,041,000 after buying an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after buying an additional 473,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after buying an additional 413,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $31.12. 7,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,819. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,114,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

