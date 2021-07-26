Factorial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,368. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.