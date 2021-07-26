Factorial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,093,000 after buying an additional 262,462 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,765. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.